Mali Name Africa Cup Squad Four Days Late

Sun 16th June 2019

Mali name Africa Cup squad four days late

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :Mali on Saturday became the last country to name a 23-man squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt -- four days after the deadline for doing so.

Among the eight forwards is Moussa Djenepo, a $19 million (17 mn Euros) signing by Premier League club Southampton this week from Belgian outfit Standard Liege.

The Malian Eagles, whose best Cup of Nations showing was finishing runners-up to Congo Brazzaville in 1972, are in Group E with Angola, Mauritania and Tunisia.

Hosts Egypt play Zimbabwe on June 21 in the opening match of the 24-nation tournament with the final set for July 19.

Squad Goalkeepers: Djigui Diarra (Stade Malien), Adama Keita (Djoliba), Ibrahima Mounkoro (TP Mazembe/COD) Defenders: Mamadou Fofana (Metz/FRA), Massadio Haidara (Lens/FRA), Youssouf Kone (Lille/FRA), Boubacar Kiki Kouyate (Troyes/FRA), Falaye Sacko (Vitoria Guimaraes/POR), Hamari Traore (Rennes/FRA), Molla Wague (Nottingham Forest/ENG) Midfielders: Lassana Coulibaly (Rangers/SCO), Cheick Doucoure (Lens/FRA), Amadou Haidara (RB Leipzig/GER), Diadie Samassekou (Salzburg/AUT), Adama Traore (Cercle Bruges/BEL)Forwards: Kalifa Coulibaly (Nantes/FRA), Abdoulaye Diaby (Sporting/POR), Moussa Djenepo (Southampton/ENG), Moussa Doumbia (Reims/FRA), Sekou Koita (Wolfsberg/AUT), Moussa Marega (Porto/POR), Adama Niane (Charleroi/BEL), Adama Traore (Orleans/FRA)Coach: Mohamed Magassouba (MLI)

