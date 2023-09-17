Open Menu

Mali, Niger, Burkina Sign Mutual Defence Pact

Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Bamako, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :The military leaders of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger on Saturday signed a mutual defence pact, ministerial delegations from the three Sahel countries announced in Mali's capital Bamako.

The Liptako-Gourma Charter establishes the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), Mali's junta leader Assimi Goita posted on X, the social network formerly known as Twitter.

Its aim is to "establish an architecture of collective defence and mutual assistance for the benefit of our populations", he wrote.

The Liptako-Gourma region -- where the Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger borders meet -- has been ravaged by militarism in recent years.

"This alliance will be a combination of military and economic efforts between the three countries", Mali's Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop told journalists.

"Our priority is the fight against terrorism in the three countries." All three countries have undergone coups since 2020, most recently Niger, where soldiers in July overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum.

The West African regional bloc ECOWAS has threatened to intervene militarily in Niger over the coup.

Mali and Burkina Faso quickly responded by saying that any such operation would be deemed a "declaration of war" against them.

- Mutual defence pact - The charter signed on Saturday binds the signatories to assist one another -- including militarily -- in the event of an attack on any one of them.

"Any attack on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of one or more contracting parties shall be considered as an aggression against the other parties and shall give rise to a duty of assistance... including the use of armed force to restore and ensure security", it states.

It also binds the three countries to work to prevent or settle armed rebellions.

Mali has, in addition to fighting militants, seen a resumption of hostilities by predominantly Tuareg armed groups over the past week.

The escalation risks testing an already stretched army as well as the junta's claims that it has successfully turned around a dire security situation.

