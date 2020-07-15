UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mali Opposition Declares Rally For Protest Victims On Friday

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 12:30 AM

Mali opposition declares rally for protest victims on Friday

Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Mali's protest movement, which is demanding President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita's resignation, on Tuesday declared a rally in memory of protesters killed during recent unrest in the fragile West African state.

The so-called June 5 movement will hold the event in the capital city Bamako on Friday, following the deaths of at least 11 people in unrest which began the previous Friday and lasted through Monday.

Mountaga Tall, an opposition leader, told a press conference on Tuesday that the rally would be a "ceremony of sacrifice and prayer for the victims".

Related Topics

Protest Bamako June Prayer Event Opposition

Recent Stories

Union of OIC News Agencies hails Emirates Mars Mis ..

1 hour ago

DoH meets with delegation from Chinese pharmaceuti ..

3 hours ago

Department of Economic Development regulates pract ..

3 hours ago

Energy, infrastructure key drivers of economic gro ..

3 hours ago

India cannot win a conventional war against Pakist ..

3 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid plane to Mexico in fight aga ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.