Mali opposition declares rally for protest victims on Friday

Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Mali's protest movement, which is demanding President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita's resignation, on Tuesday declared a rally in memory of protesters killed during recent unrest in the fragile West African state.

The so-called June 5 movement will hold the event in the capital city Bamako on Friday, following the deaths of at least 11 people in unrest which began the previous Friday and lasted through Monday.

Mountaga Tall, an opposition leader, told a press conference on Tuesday that the rally would be a "ceremony of sacrifice and prayer for the victims".