Mali Opposition Insists President Must Quit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 11:10 PM

Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Mali's protest movement on Friday restated its demand that President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita step down, as international mediators were attempting to defuse the country's political crisis.

At a press conference in the capital Bamako, the June 5 Movement also demanded that the West African state's parliament be dissolved, and called for a "republican transition" from the current government.

A mediation mission from the 15-nation Economic Community of West African States is in Mali in a bid to ease tensions between the government and the opposition.

