Mali opposition leader warns junta has no 'carte blanche'

Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Mali's influential imam Mahmoud Dicko, who was key to mass opposition protests this year, on Friday warned the country's new military rulers they do not have "carte blanche" after ousting the president.

"I have asked everyone to come together for Mali.

I am still asking this, but that does not mean the military has a carte blanche," Dicko told supporters.

Military commanders who toppled president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in a coup on August 18 appear to have granted their chief the powers of head of state, but West African leaders are demanding an immediate transition to civilian rule and elections within 12 months.