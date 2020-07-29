UrduPoint.com
Mali Opposition Reiterates Demand For President To Resign

Wed 29th July 2020

Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Mali's opposition on Wednesday reiterated calls for President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita to resign, rejecting a compromise resolution to the country's political crisis floated by West African leaders.

Speaking at a press conference in the capital Bamako, opposition figurehead Mahmoud Dicko also said he had asked Prime Minister Boubou Cisse to step down.

Heads of government from the Economic Community of West African States on Monday suggested the formation of a new unity government to include opposition members as a way out of Mali's crisis.

They stuck by Keita, however.

