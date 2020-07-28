UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mali Opposition Rejects ECOWAS Plan, Insists President Quit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 06:10 PM

Mali opposition rejects ECOWAS plan, insists president quit

Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Mali's opposition on Tuesday, for the third time, rejected a compromise intended to defuse a weeks-long political crisis, alarming observers fearful that the poor Sahel country may slide into chaos.

In a statement, the so-called June 5 Movement demanded "more than ever" the resignation of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, accusing his government of bearing "full responsibility" for Mali's crisis.

The announcement came a day after heads of the 15-nation regional bloc ECOWAS stood by Keita and urged him to forge a unity government and resolve an election dispute that has sparked outrage.

The bloc, whose leaders conferred by video link, also warned of sanctions against those who oppose its efforts at "normalisation".

Within hours, Keita named a stripped-down cabinet with ministers for security, justice, foreign affairs and finance, and tasked it with negotiating the formation of a unity government.

But in scathing language, the June 5 Movement said it had "learned of the conclusions of the extraordinary summit with astonishment."ECOWAS -- the Economic Community of West African States -- "is continuing to reduce the socio-political crisis in Mali to a simple electoral dispute over the second round of the legislative elections," it said.

The proposals "do not meet the expectations and aspirations of the Malian people in any form, and above all breach the laws and constitution of Mali," the statement said.

Related Topics

Election Poor Mali May June All Government Cabinet Unity Foods Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Pakistan receives $505 from World Bank

2 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat shares luxurious life-style picture

9 minutes ago

Smart Dubai collaborates with DHA to upgrade ‘Sm ..

28 minutes ago

International webinar on the “Role of S&T for Na ..

39 minutes ago

Dubai Electronic Security Center hosts virtual wor ..

43 minutes ago

Dubai South extends stimulus package support growi ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.