Mali opposition rejects ECOWAS plan, insists president quit

Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Mali's opposition on Tuesday, for the third time, rejected a compromise intended to defuse a weeks-long political crisis, alarming observers fearful that the poor Sahel country may slide into chaos.

In a statement, the so-called June 5 Movement demanded "more than ever" the resignation of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, accusing his government of bearing "full responsibility" for Mali's crisis.

The announcement came a day after heads of the 15-nation regional bloc ECOWAS stood by Keita and urged him to forge a unity government and resolve an election dispute that has sparked outrage.

The bloc, whose leaders conferred by video link, also warned of sanctions against those who oppose its efforts at "normalisation".

Within hours, Keita named a stripped-down cabinet with ministers for security, justice, foreign affairs and finance, and tasked it with negotiating the formation of a unity government.

But in scathing language, the June 5 Movement said it had "learned of the conclusions of the extraordinary summit with astonishment."ECOWAS -- the Economic Community of West African States -- "is continuing to reduce the socio-political crisis in Mali to a simple electoral dispute over the second round of the legislative elections," it said.

The proposals "do not meet the expectations and aspirations of the Malian people in any form, and above all breach the laws and constitution of Mali," the statement said.