Mali opposition rejects junta-backed transition charter

Bamako, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Mali's popular opposition movement has rejected a charter for a transition government backed by the ruling army officers who ousted president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

The military junta approved a roadmap for an 18-month transition government on Saturday, after three days of talks with political and civil-society leaders.

But the June 5 Movement, which led a wave of anti-Keita protests prior to last month's coup and which took part in the talks, rejected the document in a statement on Saturday night.

It accused the junta of a "desire to monopolise" power and argued that the final version of the charter did not reflect earlier discussions about returning to civilian rule.