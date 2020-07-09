UrduPoint.com
Mali Opposition Renews Calls For Protest

Bamako, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Mali's resurgent opposition on Wednesday renewed calls for a mass protest on Friday to demand that President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita resign, after branding recent efforts at political dialogue fruitless.

Prominent political opponents in the West African state led thousands of people in protest last month, channelling frustrations over the government's perceived inability to resolve Mali's economic woes and bloody jihadist conflict.

The Sahel nation of some 19 million people has been struggling to contain an Islamist insurgency that first broke out in the north in 2012, before spreading to the centre of the country.

Thousands of soldiers and civilians have been killed in the conflict to date, and hundreds of thousands of people have had to flee their homes.

The so-called June 5 movement of opposition figures called for political dialogue after the protests last month, demanding that Keita dissolve the parliament and form a transitional government in lieu of his resignation.

But the opposition coalition warned that it would call another rally on Friday were its demands not met.

Keita has not reconciled with the opposition leaders despite talks held over the past several days.

On Wednesday, one of the protest leaders Choguel Maiga said in a news conference that a "turning point in our struggle" had been reached.

"We are returning to our objective, which is to get the president to leave peacefully," he said.

Mahmoud Dicko, an influential imam who has emerged as the leading figure of the movement, told the news conference that dialogue had failed.

"We gave the dialogue a chance.... In return, the president gave me nothing for Malians," he said.

Dicko added that Keita is expected to address the nation on Wednesday evening.

The 75-year-old president, who has been in power since 2013, is on increasingly shaky political ground following the June protests, plus demonstrations in May over the outcome of March's long-delayed parliamentary election -- which his party won.

