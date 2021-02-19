UrduPoint.com
Mali Pair Handed Doping Bans After Taking Altitude Sickness Medicine

Sumaira FH 18 seconds ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 02:00 AM

Vienna, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Mali footballers Mohamed Camara and Sekou Koita were handed three-month doping suspensions on Thursday after taking altitude sickness medicine while on international duty, their Austrian club announced.

Salzburg said the pair were positive for a banned substance in a UEFA drugs test carried out on November 22 last year.

"Mohamed Camara and Sekou Koita are to be suspended for three months.

This suspension is effective immediately and covers all club and international football activities," the 14-time Austrian champions announced shortly before kick-off in their Europa League clash with Villarreal.

"In its verdict, UEFA ruled that in this case there was no intentional violation of doping rules, but the rules stipulate that every player is personally responsible for ensuring that no banned substances enter their body, which occurred for Camara and Koita during international action for Mali."

