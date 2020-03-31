UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mali Parliamentary Poll Hit By Kidnappings, Attacks

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 01:20 AM

Mali parliamentary poll hit by kidnappings, attacks

Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Mali's parliamentary election was hit by kidnappings, sacked polling stations and a roadside bomb attack that claimed nine lives, local officials have said.

Voters in the war-torn West African state cast their ballots on Sunday to choose new MPs, in an election that was long delayed, mostly because of security concerns.

There were also heightened fears about insecurity in the runup to Sunday's poll, especially following last week's kidnapping of Soumaila Cisse, a leading opposition politician.

The concerns appeared to have been justified as local election observers recorded a string of incidents in the volatile north and centre of the country.

These included kidnappings of village chiefs, election officials and one observer, the Cocem electoral observation group said in a statement on Monday.

There were also death threats and sacked polling stations, added the group, which had deployed some 1,600 observers across the country.

Adding to the kidnappings, nine people were killed in central Mali on Sunday when their vehicle hit a landmine, according to a local elected official who declined to be named.

AFP was unable to independently verify the death toll.

Colonel Boubacar Yansari Sanogo, the region's military commander, told AFP that the violence continued on Monday when an army vehicle hit a roadside bomb.

Three soldiers died in the attack, he said, and three were wounded.

Mali has been struggling to contain a jihadist conflict that first broke out in country's north in 2012 and then engulfed the centre, killing thousands of soldiers and civilians since.

The al-Qaeda-aligned GSIM group has claimed responsibility for several recent attacks in central Mali, according to statements verified on Monday by SITE Intelligence Group, a jihadist surveillance NGO.

These include the ambush on Friday of Malian soldiers who were escorting election materials, and a deadly attack on traditional Dozo hunters on Saturday.

Experts hope that Sunday's election for Mali's 147-seat parliament will renew impetus to implement reforms that could drag the former French colony out of its cycle of violence.

ah-kt-siu/eml/gd

Related Topics

Election Attack Army Kidnapping Parliament Vehicle Died Mali SITE Sunday Opposition

Recent Stories

Zelenskyy Urges Parliament to Pass Bills Needed fo ..

6 minutes ago

Food, medicines, other essentials in safe hands wh ..

24 minutes ago

RTA announces exemption from paid parking for two ..

39 minutes ago

CAFU to supply Dubai ambulances with free fuel for ..

39 minutes ago

Dubai Ambulance launches ‘Self Sanitisation Walk ..

39 minutes ago

Moscow begins lockdown during tougher push to curb ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.