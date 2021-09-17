UrduPoint.com

Mali Passes Amnesty Laws For Putschists

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 02:21 AM

Bamako, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Mali's interim legislature on Thursday passed laws granting amnesty to the perpetrators of the two recent coups in the troubled Sahel state, the government and parliamentary officials said.

In August last year, army officers led by Colonel Assimi Goita overthrew president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita after weeks of anti-government protests.

Under diplomatic pressure, the army subsequently handed power to a civilian-led interim government tasked with steering Mali back towards civilian rule.

But Goita deposed interim president Bah Ndaw in May, in a second coup, and was later declared interim president himself.

On Thursday, two bills were passed the so-called National Transitional Council, which serves as a interim parliament, giving amnesty to those involved in both putschists.

Mali's justice ministry said in a statement that 99 deputies voted in favour of the motion, with two votes against and two abstentions.

Souleymane De, the chairman of the legislature's legal committee, told AFP the new laws mean that those involved in the two coups cannot be prosecuted.

Goita has pledged to respect the February 2022 deadline for civilian elections set by the previous interim government, which also set October 31 as a date for holding a constitutional referendum.

But rampant insecurity in Mali, and the scale of the task, has cast doubt on the reform timetable.

Swathes of the vast nation lie outside of government control because of a jihadist insurgency that first emerged in the north in 2012, before spreading to the centre of the country, as well as neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger.

