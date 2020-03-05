Mali PM makes symbolic visit to former rebel bastion Kidal

Kidal, Mali, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Mali's Prime Minister Boubou Cisse arrived in the northern town of Kidal on Wednesday, AFP reporters said, making a highly symbolic visit three weeks after the army returned to the former rebel-held bastion.

His arrival in the town, which has become emblematic of the government's failure to control large swathes of the country, is hoped to signal that the government is reasserting authority over its vast territory.

Before their return last month, Malian soldiers had not set foot in Kidal since 2014 after suffering a bitter defeat at the hands of separatist Tuareg rebels.

The city has since been under the control of the Coordination of Movements of Azawad (CMA), a mostly Tuareg alliance of armed rebel groups.

The rebels signed a peace agreement with the government in 2015, although the accord was fragile and the issue of Kidal especially sensitive.

Among other things, the pact provided for former rebels to join the army, which would eventually return north.

However negotiating the specifics of returning to Kidal took years, and a deal on how it would work was only reached earlier this year.