Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Malian Prime Minister Moctar Ouane told AFP on Monday that soldiers had taken him to the president's office under duress.

The move followed the announcement of a government reshuffle in the West African state, in which two army officers who took part in the August coup against elected president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita were replaced.