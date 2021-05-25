UrduPoint.com
Mali PM Says Soldiers Take Him To President's Office Under Duress

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 12:00 AM

Mali PM says soldiers take him to president's office under duress

Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Malian Prime Minister Moctar Ouane told AFP on Monday that soldiers had taken him to the president's office under duress.

The move followed the announcement of a government reshuffle in the West African state, in which two army officers who took part in the August coup against elected president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita were replaced.

