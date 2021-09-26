Mali PM tells AFP elections could be postponed

United Nations, United States, Sept 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Elections scheduled for early next year in Mali could be postponed by months, the prime minister told AFP on Sunday, stressing the need to ensure they are credible before going ahead.

"The main thing for us is less to hold them on February 27 than to hold elections that will not be contested," Choguel Kokalla Maïga said in an interview in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.