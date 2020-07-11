Mali PM vows to quickly form an 'open' government

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :Malian Prime Minister Boubou Cisse on Saturday vowed to rapidly form a government "open to facing the challenges of the day", adding that four more people had died in the country's worst civil unrest in years.

"The president and I remain open to dialogue.

I will very quickly set up an executive with the intention of being open to facing the challenges of the day," Cisse said while visiting a hospital.

President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita reappointed Cisse as prime minister on June 11 following parliamentary elections in March and April that sparked mass protests calling for Keita to resign.