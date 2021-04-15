Mali post-coup govt says elections set for February 2022

Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Presidential and legislative elections in Mali will take place next February, the country's post-coup government announced Thursday, saying it was honouring the timetable it promised to the international community.

The first round of voting will take place on February 27 2022, with a second round in March, the minister of territorial administration, Lieutenant Colonel Abboulaye Maiga, told reporters, saying the dates "strictly uphold" promises of an 18-month transition for returning to elected government.