UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mali Post-coup Govt Says Elections Set For February 2022

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

Mali post-coup govt says elections set for February 2022

Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Presidential and legislative elections in Mali will take place next February, the country's post-coup government announced Thursday, saying it was honouring the timetable it promised to the international community.

The first round of voting will take place on February 27 2022, with a second round in March, the minister of territorial administration, Lieutenant Colonel Abboulaye Maiga, told reporters, saying the dates "strictly uphold" promises of an 18-month transition for returning to elected government.

Related Topics

Mali February March Government

Recent Stories

91,882 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

23 minutes ago

Nakheel launches smartphone app to enhance custome ..

38 minutes ago

ADNOC keen to explore potential of hydrogen market ..

38 minutes ago

Court stays Sharif family’s Jati Umra land trans ..

42 minutes ago

Meeting held to review flood situation in bahawalp ..

22 minutes ago

Chinese scholar urges world to respect Afghans' wi ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.