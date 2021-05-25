UrduPoint.com
Mali President And PM Taken To Army Base

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 01:10 AM

Mali president and PM taken to army base

Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Soldiers took Mali's interim president and prime minister to a military base outside of the capital Bamako on Monday, two officials in the unstable West African country said.

An official at the prime ministers's office said President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane had both been taken to the Kati military camp near the capital.

A senior member of the military junta, who declined to be named, confirmed the information.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

