Mali President To Hold Talks On New Unity Government
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 09:40 PM
Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita announced on Tuesday that he would hold talks on establishing a new unity government, after weeks of criticism from the West African state's political opposition.
In a speech in the capital Bamako, the president also promised to meet the demands of striking teachers' unions, and suggested first steps towards reforming the constitution.