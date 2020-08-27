UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mali Protest Coalition Offers To Work With Junta On Transition

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 12:00 AM

Mali protest coalition offers to work with junta on transition

Kati, Mali, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :A Malian protest coalition that had campaigned against former president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita said Wednesday it was willing to work with the junta which ousted him in a process to restore civilian rule.

The new military rulers formally received the leaders of the June 5 Movement for the first time since seizing control of the crisis-hit country in a largely bloodless coup on August 18.

"We are willing to work with this process, we came here to exchange views and to reaffirm that we have the same positions" as the military, said Issa Kaou Djim, a leading figure in the protest movement.

"We have been reassured (by the fact) that these troops are soldiers, great intellectuals. Mali, across the entire spectrum, is in a drive to bring everyone together," he said.

Keita, 75, was forced out by young army officers who led a mutiny at a military base at Kati, 15 kilometres (nine miles) from Bamako.

They headed into the capital where they detained the president, along with Prime Minister Boubou Cisse and other leaders.

The putsch -- the second in eight years -- has once more placed the spotlight on one of Africa's most unstable countries, which is battling a jihadist revolt and economic slump.

The coup leaders were cheered by a large rally on Friday organised by the June 5 Movement, although they have been condemned by the country's neighbours, the United States, African Union, the UN and European Union, with Brussels saying Wednesday it was suspending its programme of army and police training in Mali.

- 'Substantive discussions' - Named after the day and month that it was launched, the June 5 Movement comprises a diverse association of grassroots groups, political parties and religious figures cemented by the demand for Keita's resignation.

Following the roughly hour-long talks, the protest leaders were keen to present themselves as joint partners in forging a "new Mali".

"We told the junta that it would be useful to have substantive discussions afterwards. They agree, and they said they will consult the people," said Modibe Kone.

The next meeting is scheduled to take place on Saturday, attended by the junta's leader, Colonel Assimi Goita, who did not take part on Wednesday, according to people at the talks.

Within hours of the coup, the junta, which calls itself the National Committee for the Salvation of the People, promised to enact a political transition and stage elections within a "reasonable time".

A mediation mission by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) failed to reach a deal on the details of the transition, but said the junta had vowed to return the country to civilian rule within less than a year.

ECOWAS is due to hold a summit on Friday to decide whether to maintain sanctions imposed after the coup, including a ban on travel and trade with Mali which threatens to deepen the country's social and economic troubles.

Keita was elected in 2013 as a unifying figure in a fractured country and was returned in 2018 for a second five-year term.

But his popularity nosedived as he failed to brake a bloody jihadist campaign that has claimed thousands of lives and driven hundreds of thousands from their homes, and to reverse the country's downward economic spiral.

Despite international opposition to the coup, analysts say Keita's return to power is now highly unlikely.

Related Topics

Africa Prime Minister Protest Army Police United Nations Exchange European Union Young Brussels Mali Kati Bamako Same United States June August 2018 From Opposition

Recent Stories

Russia Urges for Conditions to Launch Palestine-Is ..

34 minutes ago

Asif Mehmood for maximum planting trees

34 minutes ago

Tahnoun bin Zayed receives US Secretary of State

51 minutes ago

Zimbabwe's central bank caps mobile money transfer ..

57 minutes ago

Russia Optimistic About Meeting of Syrian Constitu ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab govt takes special measures to maintain law ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.