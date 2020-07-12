Mali protest leader Dicko calls for calm

Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Mahmoud Dicko, an influential Malian imam and the head of an opposition coalition leading protests across the West African country, called for calm on Sunday after two days of deadly unrest.

"Do not provoke anyone. Do not attack anyone," he said in a video broadcast on social media. "I will speak this afternoon and it will be broadcast on television. Before that, do not set fire to petrol stations or this district. Calm down, please! Calm down!"