Mali protest leader urges mass anti-government rally

(@FahadShabbir)

Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Malian opposition leader Mahmoud Dicko on Wednesday urged people to protest en masse on Friday, despite recent government overtures towards the resurgent political opposition in the West African state.

Dicko, an influential imam, accused Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita of ignoring tens of thousands of people who had protested earlier this month, demanding that he resign.

"He hasn't learned his lesson, he doesn't listen to people," he told local media in his native Bambara. "But this time he will understand".