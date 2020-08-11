UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mali Protesters Rally To Demand President Resign

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 11:10 PM

Mali protesters rally to demand president resign

Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Malians took to the streets in the capital Bamako on Tuesday, despite rainfall and pleas from mediators to stay home, to demand the resignation of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

Protesters numbering in the low thousands assembled in a central square, an AFP journalist saw, blowing plastic vuvuzela horns and carrying placards bearing anti-government slogans.

"We want real change in Mali, IBK get out," read one placard, using the acronym by which Keita is known.

Other people carried umbrellas against the rain, and toted signs asking the prime minister to resign too.

"Because of the rain, there aren't many people here, but you'll see," one of the rally organisers told AFP, suggesting that more people were set to join.

The gathering marks the first time the June 5 Movement has staged a protest since July 21, when the opposition group declared a temporary truce in a months-long push to topple Keita.

It staged the demonstration despite a call to stay home from Nigeria's ex-president, Goodluck Jonathan, a mediator for the Economic Community of West African states (ECOWAS) in Mali's crisis.

"Demonstrations do not solve problems per se," Jonathan told a news conference on Monday evening, adding that opposition figures needed to enter dialogue.

The June 5 Movement has been channeling deep frustrations in Mali over a dire economy, perceived government corruption and the country's eight-year jihadist conflict.

Tensions snowballed in crisis last month, when 11 people died over three days of unrest following an anti-Keita protest, in the worst political strife the country has seen in years.

The 15-nation ECOWAS bloc stepped in to mediate. On July 27, the bloc's heads of government suggested the formation of a new unity government, among other measures, while sticking by Keita.

But the June 5 Movement has rejected the proposal and continues to insist on the 75-year-old president's departure.

Keita, who first came to power in 2013, has made efforts to follow the ECOWAS plan to exit the crisis.

He swore in nine new judges to the Constitutional Court on Monday, which formed part of an ECOWAS suggestion for resolving a festering election dispute -- a key ingredient in the current crisis.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Prime Minister Protest Died Mali Bamako Nigeria June July From Government Unity Foods Limited Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Youth are nation’s wealth, unlimited energy: Mar ..

2 hours ago

PN Rescue & Relief Operation At Dadu

2 hours ago

Modi&#039;s new 72-hour formula to fight COVID-19 ..

2 hours ago

Suhail Al Mazrouei, Sudanese ministers discuss coo ..

3 hours ago

Beit Al Khair Society spends over AED119.3 million ..

3 hours ago

Arab Youth concur on three priorities as cornersto ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.