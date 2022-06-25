UrduPoint.com

Mali Strongman Adopts Electoral Law, Key To Civilian Rule

Faizan Hashmi Published June 25, 2022 | 09:40 AM

Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :Mali's strongman ruler on Friday signed into law election legislation adopted by parliament a week ago, paving the way for polls and a return of civilian rule, according to a presidential decree.

The text, which leaves the door open to junta members seeking election, was adopted on June 17 by the National Transitional Council, the legislative body set up by Mali's ruling military junta, led by Colonel Assimi Goita.

It notably sets up a single election management body in place of a contested three-party system.

The Malian government has said that once the electoral law is adopted, it could quickly present it to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) regional bloc for approval.

It would set out the steps that would lead to elections before the return of power to civilians.

"The president of the transition, head of state, enacts the law" voted on June 17 by the NTC, said a presidential decree published Friday in the official gazette.

