Mali strongman open to dialogue with W.Africa bloc after sanctions

Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Mali's military leader Assimi Goita said on Monday that he remains open to dialogue with the ECOWAS regional bloc after it imposed sanctions on Bamako over delayed elections.

"Even if we regret the illegitimate, illegal and inhumane nature of certain decisions, Mali remains open to dialogue with the Economic Community of West African States to find a consensus," Goita said on state tv after the bloc imposed a trade embargo and border blockade on Mali at a weekend meeting.