Mali Suspends Social Housing Scheme Over Graft Scandal

Published February 16, 2022

Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Mali's army-dominated government has suspended a social-housing scheme in the capital Bamako amid allegations that people considered close to the authorities were set to benefit.

A list naming beneficiaries of social-housing units in the city has circulated on social media in recent weeks, provoking outrage in the impoverished Sahel state.

Several people on the list are thought to have close links to Mali's army-dominated government -- which has set tackling corruption as a major objective.

