UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mali Tasks New Ministers With Forming Unity Government

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 02:10 AM

Mali tasks new ministers with forming unity government

Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :A stripped-down cabinet comprising Mali's Prime Minister Boubou Cisse and six ministers will work to form a unity government, the president's office announced on Monday.

The statement came hours after West African leaders called for the swift creation of such a unity administration and a fresh vote, following disputed elections in the war-torn Sahel nation.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Vote Mali Government Cabinet Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

It is the duty of every citizen and resident to ob ..

2 hours ago

Putin, Erdogan Discussed Situation in Transcaucasi ..

2 hours ago

Putin, Erdogan Discussed Azerbaijani-Armenian Tens ..

2 hours ago

Despite challenges, economy witnesses improvements ..

2 hours ago

Banksy to donate sale of artwork to Palestinian ho ..

2 hours ago

Noura Al Kaabi chairs ‘Innovation Industries: Lo ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.