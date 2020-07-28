Mali tasks new ministers with forming unity government

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :A stripped-down cabinet comprising Mali's Prime Minister Boubou Cisse and six ministers will work to form a unity government, the president's office announced on Monday.

The statement came hours after West African leaders called for the swift creation of such a unity administration and a fresh vote, following disputed elections in the war-torn Sahel nation.