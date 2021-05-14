UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mali To Form New 'broad-based' Transition Government

Umer Jamshaid 16 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 07:50 PM

Mali to form new 'broad-based' transition government

Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Mali's interim government is set to form a new "broad-based" cabinet, the presidency said on Friday, amid growing criticism of the army-dominated authorities in the Sahel state.

Prime Minister Moctar Ouane resigned Friday but was immediately reappointed in order to carry out the reshuffle, according to a tweet from the office of the interim president.

"The prime minister has just started consultations," said an advisor to the interim president who declined to be named. "He must form a broad-based government".

Ouane was named prime minister after military officers in August ousted the elected president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, who was under pressure for his handling of Mali's jihadist insurgency.

Under the threat of international sanctions, the military handed power between September and October to a caretaker government, which pledged to reform the constitution and stage elections within 18 months.

But figures with army links dominate this body, and there is growing anger about their prominent role and the slowness of reforms.

The opposition M5 movement last week called for the dissolution of the transitional government and demanded "a more law-abiding and more legitimate" body.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) mediator for Mali, former Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan, also warned last week that there was little time left to complete the reforms.

Last month, Mali's interim government announced that it would hold a constitutional referendum on October 31, with elections to follow in February next year.

But conflict and political contestation in the landlocked nation of 19 million people has left some doubting whether the authorities will stick to schedule.

Mali is struggling to quell a brutal Islamist insurgency which first emerged in northern Mali in 2012, before spreading to the centre of the country as well as neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger.

The country is also wracked by civil-society disputes. For example, the country's largest union, UNTM, is threatening a four-day strike from next week over salary issues among other things, according to local press reports.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army Mali Burkina Faso Niger February August September October From Government Cabinet Million Opposition

Recent Stories

23,115 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

3 hours ago

UNHCR, aid partners call for renewed and strong su ..

3 hours ago

Ajman Tourism to participate in Arabian Travel Mar ..

5 hours ago

UAE announces 1,452 new COVID-19 cases, 1,422 reco ..

5 hours ago

Dubai Culture celebrates emirate’s cultural land ..

6 hours ago

Fireworks light up Yas Island in celebration of Ei ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.