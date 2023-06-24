Malians vote overwhelmingly for new constitution

Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Malian voters overwhelmingly approved changes to the constitution in a referendum, marking a key step in the ruling junta's declared plans to restore civilian rule, provisional results showed Friday.

The military has made the draft constitution an essential cornerstone for the rebuilding of Mali, which is facing a deep multi-faceted crisis.

Ninety-seven per cent of the referendum votes were cast in favour of the changes, the electoral authority said, with voter turnout put at 39.4 per cent.

Opponents of the plan view the vote as tailor-made to keep the colonels in power beyond the presidential election scheduled for February 2024, despite their initial commitment to hand it over to civilians after the elections.

The new constitution will strengthen the role of the president, a change that has spurred expectations that junta leader Colonel Assimi Goita intends to vie for the job.

The changes will also give pride of place to the armed forces and emphasise "sovereignty", the ruling junta's mantra since it came to power in 2020.

Voting was hampered in many towns in the centre and north of the land-locked West African country, either by political disagreements or some other reasons.