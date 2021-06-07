Bamako, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Malian strongman Colonel Assimi Goita was sworn in as transitional president of the chronically unstable Sahel state on Monday, an AFP journalist saw.

The ceremony in the capital Bamako came after Goita, the leader of a coup last August, ousted the civilian president and prime minister of a transitional government on May 24.