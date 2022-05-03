UrduPoint.com

Mali's Junta Breaks Off From Defence Accords With France

Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Mali's junta breaks off from defence accords with France

Bamako, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2022 ) :Mali's ruling junta announced on Monday it was breaking off from its defence accords with former colonial ruler France, condemning "flagrant violations" of its national sovereignty by the French troops there.

The announcement -- threatened several times over the past few weeks -- was the latest confirmation of deteriorating relations between the junta in Mali and France.

"For some time now, the government of the Republic of Mali notes with regret a profound deterioration in military cooperation with France," spokesman Colonel Abdoulaye Maiga said in a televised statement.

Maiga cited multiple instances of French forces having violated the country's airspace.

He referred to the June 2021 decision by France to end joint operations with Malian forces.

And he mentioned France's decision taken in February to pull out its troops from Mali.

The Malian authorities said they had informed Paris of the decision on Monday afternoon.

France has not so far issued an official reaction to the junta's announcement.

