Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :West African bloc ECOWAS issued sanctions against members of Mali's transitional government, including its prime minister, but did not include the colonel who led last year's coup, according to a document from the bloc obtained by AFP.

The sanctions issued by the Economic Community of West African States come after coups in August 2020 and May 2021 and doubts over whether the new regime will hold elections by February 27 next year.

Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maiga was the most senior figure to be named in the new sanctions, which also featured 27 ministers of the transitional government.

Colonel Assimi Goita, transitional president and head of the junta since the first coup, does not feature.

The 121 members of the so-called National Transitional Council, which serves as an interim parliament, feature in the sanctions list.

The financial assets of all those on the list are frozen and they are banned from travelling in ECOWAS countries.

ECOWAS leaders, who met on November 7, decided on sanctions against individuals who after two military coups were in their view dragging their feet on promised elections and a return of democratically elected government.