Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :West African bloc ECOWAS issued sanctions against members of Mali's transitional government, including its prime minister, but did not include the colonel who led last year's coup.

The sanctions issued by the Economic Community of West African States come after coups in August 2020 and May 2021 and doubts over whether the new regime will hold elections by February 27 next year.