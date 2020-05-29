UrduPoint.com
Malta Adds Fourth Vessel To Pick Up Migrants: Report

Fri 29th May 2020

Valletta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Malta on Thursday commissioned a fourth tourist boat to hold a group of migrants rescued from its territorial waters overnight, the Times of Malta reported.

The paper cited government sources as saying the Jade vessel, based in the port of Sliema, was being loaded up with supplies to provide for 75 people the armed forces rescued Wednesday night.

The journal also cited a spokesman for the vessel's owner as saying the government had requested one with capacity for up to 250 people as more migrants are expected in the coming days, taking advantage of calm conditions.

The Jade is sailing out to join three other boats currently housing 350 other migrants just outside Maltese waters.

Another 90 migrants were rescued at sea off Malta on Tuesday. Of that group, 27 women and children were allowed to disembark, despite Malta closing its ports to asylum seekers citing COVID-19 fears, the Times of Malta reported.

Men aboard were transferred to other vessels, the paper said.

