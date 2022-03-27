Malta holds general elections

VALLETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) --:Voters in Malta went to the polls on Saturday for the country's general elections.

There are just over 340,400 registered voters to elect 65 members of parliament for the next five years. Citizens of the European Union (EU)'s smallest member state will vote until 10 p.m. on Saturday.

The election results are expected on Sunday.

The ruling Labour Party, led by Prime Minister Robert Abela, is expected to win with a comfortable majority, according to surveys.

Opposition leader Bernard Grech, who has been leading the Nationalist Party since October 2020, is calling for a change in the country's direction after a series of scandals rocked the government.