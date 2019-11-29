Malta PM says no immunity for top suspect in journalist killing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Valletta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Malta's Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said Friday the main suspect in the 2017 killing of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia would not be granted immunity to disclose what he knows about the case.

After an emergency cabinet meeting that dragged on for more than six hours through the night, Muscat told reporters the decision to deny an immunity request for suspect Yorgen Fenech followed the recommendations of the attorney general and police commissioner.

An intensifying probe into the murder of Caruana Galizia, who was blown up by a car bomb in October 2017, has destabilised Muscat's government.

This week two ministers and chief of staff Keith Schembri have stepped down from their posts.

The death of Caruana Galizia -- a popular journalist and blogger described as a "one-woman WikiLeaks" who exposed corruption in Malta -- shocked the country and sparked protests for justice.

Muscat said he recused himself from the decision over Fenech, since the suspect under police interrogation had identified Schembri as the mastermind behind Caruana Galizia's killing, according to sources.

"Yorgen Fenech asked for a pardon for the second time after making allegations about Keith Schembri so I did not want to shoulder the responsibility myself and called in the cabinet," Muscat told reporters, saying their decision was unanimous.

On Thursday evening, as Muscat and his ministers met behind closed doors, police said Schembri -- who was arrested on Tuesday -- had been released.