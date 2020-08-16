Malta reports record single-day increase in virus cases

Valletta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Malta posted its highest ever one-day rise in coronavirus cases on Saturday, as the small Mediterranean island nation faces a recent uptick in infections due to more summer gatherings.

Health authorities said they recorded 72 new COVID-19 infections between Friday and Saturday, a record since the first case was identified in the country on March 7.

New infections have been increasing significantly in Malta in the past three weeks following a period in mid-July when the country enjoyed eight consecutive days with no new cases.

As of the latest update, Malta -- which has a population of nearly half a million people -- had 557 current cases of coronavirus for a total of 1,348 infections.

Nine people have died.

The Maltese government recently introduced some restrictions on mass events and gatherings, but has thus far steered clear of implementing the more stringent lockdown measures it imposed in March and gradually lifted starting in May.

Two new testing hubs have also been opened by health authorities in an effort to deal with a backlog of appointments for swab tests.

Twelve European countries have removed Malta from their safe travel list, with quarantine -- and in some cases a coronavirus test -- required for those who return to most of these countries from Malta.

Many of the new infections identified in recent weeks in neighbour Italy have been due to young summer partygoers returning home from vacation in Malta.