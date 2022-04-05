UrduPoint.com

Malta To Lift School Mask Mandate

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2022 | 02:20 PM

VALLETTA, April 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Children in Maltese schools will no longer be obliged to wear face masks in class from April 13, Health Minister Chris Fearne said here on Monday.

The government will also lift the ban on the use of COVID-19 self-tests, responding to public demand to make self-test kits available.

Fearne said that although the daily number of new infections was on the rise again, averaging 640, the rate of cases requiring intensive treatment remained the lowest in the European Union (EU). Currently, only five patients require intensive care.

He confirmed that from April 10, participants in standing outdoor events will not be required to present a vaccination certificate and there will be no limits for groups in crowds.

The COVID-19 certificate requirement will remain in force for standing indoor events.

From April 12, most of those flying into Malta from zones classified as red will be obliged to present a vaccination or recovery certificate not older than 180 days or a negative PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test result not older than 72 hours.

Malta will also offer a second booster on a voluntary basis to those with immuno-compromised conditions and people in homes for the elderly, he said.

