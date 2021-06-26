UrduPoint.com
Malta Vaccinates 70 Pct Of Adult Population

Sat 26th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

VALLETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Malta has fully vaccinated 70 percent of the adult population against COVID-19, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced on Saturday.

In a post on social media, Fearne said that 81 percent of the population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The available jabs are two-dose Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines, and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson variety. So far, a total of 646,651 vaccine doses have been administered.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, as of Thursday, a total of 303,939 people were fully vaccinated. Malta currently has 29 active COVID-19 cases.

