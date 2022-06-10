UrduPoint.com

Malta's Tourism Studies Institute Hosts Chinese Culinary Event

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 10, 2022 | 04:50 PM

VALLETTA, June 10(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Chinese delicacies were the highlight at an event hosted by Malta's Institute of Tourism Studies (ITS) here on Thursday, where lectures followed a demonstration of Chinese chefs' cooking skills.

Based in the town of Luqa, close to the island's only airport, the ITS is higher education institution specialized in the travel, hospitality and tourism industries.

Chinese chef Lyu Dayan from the 17th Chinese Medical Team for Malta from the Mediterranean Regional Center for Traditional Chinese Medicine (MRCTCM) prepared several traditional Chinese dishes, among them Kung Pao chicken, while his educator colleagues watched in awe.

The event was jointly organized by the Confucius Institute at the University of Malta, the 17th Chinese Medical Team for Malta from the MRCTCM and the ITS. It was the first time for the institute to hold such a Chinese culinary event.

Services and events lecturer Daniel Demicoli said this was the first time he tasted "proper Chinese food," despite having been to different Chinese restaurants before.

"It was amazing because I tried new ingredients, which I cannot find locally.

Occasionally I eat in Chinese restaurants and I know that the food there is totally different from what I'm used to. The Maltese people love Chinese food, but it's very difficult to find quality dishes here," he told Xinhua after the event.

Ruth Azzopardi, academic manager of the ITS and also one of the event's organizers, said she hoped the ITS would offer Chinese cooking lessons for its students.

"It would be good to organize such events for the students. Food brings people together and that's the most important thing. Food is culture and it connects people."ITS lecturer Ronald Briffa also enjoyed the event. Having worked in China between 2003 and 2014, first as a chef and then as a food and beverages manager, Briffa said it was a good opportunity to exchange cooking experiences. "With food, we all speak the same language."Chanel Camilleri, who teaches English, also was in China in November and December 2019, just before the outbreak of COVID-19. She said Chinese food was very healthy and gave her lots of energy. She, too, hoped that the ITS introduces Chinese cooking lessons in the future.

