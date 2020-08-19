UrduPoint.com
Mamma Mia! Cannavaro's Evergrande Face Mother Of All Problems

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 12:10 PM

Shanghai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Guangzhou Evergrande coach Fabio Cannavaro says his Chinese Super League champions have a major problem in defence -- and even his mother can't help.

The Italian World Cup-winning captain was in a jovial mood ahead of Thursday's tough clash with Jiangsu Suning in the coronavirus-delayed CSL.

Addressing how to solve a dilemma at left-back, where international Li Xuepeng is struggling after surgery, Cannavaro said: "So in this position we've racked our brains and tried to come up with something.

"This is a big problem I face.

I don't know if maybe I can ask my mother about this and if she can answer it," the 46-year-old joked.

"This is a very real problem which cannot be solved by making my mum come to Guangzhou Evergrande." The 16-team CSL has been split into two groups, in Suzhou and Dalian, to prevent coronavirus infections.

Evergrande, who have the former Barcelona star Paulinho in midfield, have won four matches and lost one to sit top of the Dalian group after five games.

They face a stern test against Jiangsu, who are two points behind in second.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

