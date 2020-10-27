UrduPoint.com
Mammograms Expensive For Women In Developing Countries Like Fiji: Foundation

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 03:30 PM

Mammograms expensive for women in developing countries like Fiji: foundation

SUVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :The struggle to pay mammogram fee to detect breast cancer is a challenge faced by women in developing countries like Fiji.

According to Fiji Broadcasting Corporation, Sai Prema Foundation Fiji Director Krupali Tappoo made the remarks in Suva, capital of Fiji on Tuesday as the country observes Pinktober month.

The Sai Prema Foundation has so far served over 12,000 patients since its inception two years ago in Fiji.

Tappoo said in more developed countries, women between the ages of 50 to 75 undergo free mammograms every two years. However, in the developing world, this is not a widespread practice as mammograms are expensive and not cost-effective.

Fiji's Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviations Mereseini Vuniwaqa said it is noticeable that many Fijian women are not prioritizing their health and well-being.

"We will not be able to do that job if we don't bring ourselves to health center to institutions like this and have the screenings annually. I am not a good patient as well, but it's Pinktober every year that wakes me up. Let Pinktober be that for us as well," said Vuniwaqa.

About 250 breast cancer cases are diagnosed in Fiji every year.

