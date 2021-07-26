UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Accused Of Trying To Kill Mali President Dies In Custody: Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 08:30 AM

Man accused of trying to kill Mali president dies in custody: official

Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :A man accused of trying to kill Mali's military strongman Assimi Goita, the figure behind two coups in less than a year, has died in custody, the government said on Sunday.

The suspect, whose identity has not been revealed, had been taken into custody following the assassination attempt after prayers for Eid al-Azha at Bamako's Grand Mosque on Tuesday.

Once in custody, "his health deteriorated" and he was then hospitalised. But "unfortunately, he has died", the government said in a statement.

Related Topics

Died Mali Man Bamako Sunday Mosque Government

Recent Stories

17th Liwa Date Festival concludes today

11 hours ago

Ministry of Community Development kicks off Summer ..

11 hours ago

Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas installs 4 dist ..

12 hours ago

UAEFA to host Sudanese Football Team training camp

12 hours ago

RTA changes ferry schedules as of 25th July

13 hours ago

Dubai hosted 270 local, international sporting eve ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.