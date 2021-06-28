UrduPoint.com
Man Admits Killing In UK Knife Rampage

Mon 28th June 2021

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :A 28-year-old man on Monday admitted killing a university graduate and injuring seven other people in a knife rampage in Britain's second city.

The stabbings in Birmingham city centre on September 6 last year came at a time of heightened tension over knife crime, and after two high-profile terror attacks in London.

But police in the central English city quickly ruled out links to gang violence, hate crime and terrorism.

Zephaniah McLeod admitted the manslaughter of university worker Jacob Billington, four counts of attempted murder, and three of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He appeared at Birmingham Crown Court via videolink from a high-security psychiatric hospital where he has been held since being charged.

The court was told McLeod, from the Selly Oak area of Birmingham, suffered from paranoid schizophrenia. The case was adjourned for sentencing on September 27 and 28.

Billington, 23, was stabbed in the neck during the attack, which saw Birmingham city centre shut down by emergency services as it was packed with weekend revellers.

