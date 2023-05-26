Man arrested after four killed in Japan gun and knife attack

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Japanese police on Friday detained a suspect who had holed up in a building after allegedly killing four people, including two police officers, in a gun and knife attack.

The man was taken into custody outside a farm near the city of Nakano in Nagano region, with police confirming a fourth fatality overnight -- an elderly woman who was found injured at the scene and later pronounced dead.

Another woman and two police officers were earlier confirmed dead in the attack.

Police told AFP that the 31-year-old suspect had been detained at about 4:30 am (1930 GMT Thursday), and later confirmed he had been formally arrested on suspicion of murder using a suspected hunting rifle.

No motive has yet emerged in the killings, nor has the suspect been formally identified.