UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Arrested After Swimming Moat To Enter Japan Palace Grounds

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 01:10 PM

Man arrested after swimming moat to enter Japan palace grounds

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :A Japanese man was arrested in Tokyo on Monday after swimming across the Imperial Palace's moat to scale an outer wall, entering off-limits parts of the grounds, police said.

They said the man appeared to be in his 40s and was arrested mid-morning after emerging on palace grounds shortly before Emperor Naruhito was scheduled to conduct a rice planting ceremony elsewhere on the imperial property.

No other details were immediately available, including the man's identity or motive for the incursion.

A police spokesman said the incident did not disrupt the rice planting ceremony.

The man is not the first to be arrested for breaching the palace's defences.

In 2013, two men who identified themselves as British tourists were arrested in their underwear after they swam across the moat to the outer walls, according to Kyodo news.

A year earlier a Japanese man was detained after being discovered inside palace grounds -- also in his underwear. He told police he had swum across the moat and wanted to meet the emperor.

And in 2008, a naked British man was arrested after swimming across the moat and scaling the stone walls in the full view of the public, even tussling with police armed with a stick when they tried to accost him.

The Imperial Palace, in the centre of Tokyo, is among Japan's most popular tourist destinations.

Parts of the grounds are open to the public, but much of the sprawling property is off-limits, with access carefully controlled and gates and the surrounding moats regularly patrolled by police.

Related Topics

Police Man Tokyo Japan

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 25 May 2020

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits security and service de ..

15 hours ago

SDTPS inaugurates Khorfakkan Monument

17 hours ago

US reports 1,127 coronavirus deaths, fatalities up ..

18 hours ago

Russia reports 8,599 new coronavirus cases, a reco ..

18 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.