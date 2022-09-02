UrduPoint.com

Man Arrested For Attempted Shooting Of Argentine VP Kirchner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Man arrested for attempted shooting of Argentine VP Kirchner

Buenos Aires, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :A man attempted to shoot Argentine Vice President Cristina Kirchner near her home in Buenos Aires on Thursday, a shocking incident that prompted a wave of sympathy from Latin American leaders.

"Cristina remains alive, because for a reason that has not yet been technically confirmed, the gun which contained five bullets did not fire despite the trigger having been pulled," Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez said in an address to the nation.

"This is the most serious event that has happened since we restored democracy" in 1983, Fernandez said.

Footage of the incident showed the man pointing a handgun at close range at Kirchner, who was the country's leader from 2007 to 2015 and is now facing corruption charges.

The incident took place in Buenos Aires' upscale Recoleta neighborhood.

"I saw this arm come up over my shoulder behind me with a gun, and with people around me, he was subdued," a supporter of Kirchner, who did not give his name, told AFP.

Security Minister Anibal Fernandez said a suspect had been arrested on Thursday night but investigators still needed to examine the crime scene and circumstances surrounding the incident.

Local media reported that the suspect was a 35-year-old Brazilian national.

President Fernandez declared Friday a public holiday to allow people to "express themselves in defense of the life of democracy and in solidarity with our vice president." - 'Solidarity' - Several well-known Latin American politicians voiced support for Kirchner, 69, after the failed attack.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, a strong Kirchner ally, tweeted his support Thursday night.

"We send our solidarity to Vice President Cristina Kirchner in the face of the attack against her life," he wrote.

"We strenuously reject this act that sought to destabilize the peace of the brotherly Argentine people. The great homeland is with you, comrade!" Chile's President Gabriel Boric also tweeted out support to Kirchner and the Argentine people.

"The assassination attempt... deserves the repudiation and condemnation of the entire continent," he said. "The path will always be the debate of ideas and dialogue, never weapons or violence." Bolivian President Luis Arce also expressed his support for Kirchner.

Within the country, opposition party Together for Change condemned the attempted attack on Kirchner and called for a full investigation.

"My absolute repudiation of the attack suffered by Cristina Kirchner, who fortunately was not injured," tweeted opposition leader Mauricio Macri, who was president after Kirchner.

"This very serious act requires an immediate and deep investigation by prosecutors and security forces." Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Brazil's former president now locked in a fierce election battle, also slammed Kirchner's attacker as "a fascist criminal who does not know how to respect differences and diversity." - Court case - Kirchner, a lawyer by training who succeeded her late husband, Nestor Kirchner, as president, stands accused of fraudulently awarding public works contracts in her political stronghold of Patagonia.

Government prosecutors have accused her of defrauding the state out of an estimated $1 billion and are seeking a prison sentence of 12 years and a lifetime ban from politics.

Hundreds of activists have gathered in recent days in front of her home to protest the claims.

"Nothing, absolutely nothing that they have said was proven," Kirchner said last week.

The verdict in her case is expected at the end of the year.

She is president of the country's Senate and enjoys parliamentary immunity, granting her some legal protection.

Even if convicted she would not go to prison unless her sentence was ratified by the country's Supreme Court, or if she loses her Senate seat at the next elections at the end of 2023.

Related Topics

Election Injured Attack Corruption Senate Fire Protest Supreme Court Condemnation Democracy Immunity Buenos Aires Man Argentina Brazil Chile Criminals 2015 Media Event From Allied Rental Modarba Billion Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Hamza arrives in Lahore after visiting London

Hamza arrives in Lahore after visiting London

35 minutes ago
 PM to visit GB to review rescue, relief efforts to ..

PM to visit GB to review rescue, relief efforts today

51 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd September 2022

3 hours ago
 China's Record-Low Number of Marriages Threatens T ..

China's Record-Low Number of Marriages Threatens Third-Child Policy - Reports

12 hours ago
 US Court Holds Hearing in Trump Request for Specia ..

US Court Holds Hearing in Trump Request for Special Master But Makes No Ruling - ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.