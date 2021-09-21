Man arrested in New York for threatening to kill Dominican leader

New York, Sept 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Federal authorities in New York have arrested a man who they say threatened to kill the president of the Dominican Republic, who is in the city for the UN General Assembly.

Enrique Figueroa, 47, began threatening President Luis Abinader on social networks last month, according to a criminal complaint filed by New York prosecutors on Monday.

Figueroa posted on the internet "threats to kidnap, kill and injure" Abinader, the complaint said.

He posted a Spanish-language video on Facebook referencing the July assassination of Haiti's president Jovenel Moise, telling viewers that they should remember what happened to him, prosecutors added.

The accused also posted an image of a military-style assault rifle on Instagram with a caption that read, "We will see each other at the beginning of September," it is alleged.

Figueroa was arrested in Manhattan on Sunday and denied bail.

He made an earlier failed attempt to fly to the Dominican Republic from New York City but was denied boarding due to an expired passport, an FBI agent wrote in the complaint.

New York police are on high-alert this week with some 100 hundred leaders in town for the high-level meeting of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.