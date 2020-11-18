Man arrested over 1974 UK pub bombings that killed 21

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :A 65-year-old man has been arrested over the 1974 pub bombings in the English city of Birmingham, which claimed 21 lives in one of the country's worst terror attacks, police said Wednesday.

"Officers from Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands CTU, working with colleagues from the Police Service of Northern Ireland, arrested a 65-year-old man at his home in Belfast today (18 November)," West Midlands Police said.