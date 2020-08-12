UrduPoint.com
Man Briefly Holds Guard Hostage In Milan Cathedral - News Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

Man briefly holds guard hostage in Milan cathedral - news reports

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :A man armed with a knife momentarily took a guard hostage inside Milan's cathedral on Wednesday, but was soon arrested by police, news media said.

According to preliminary news reports, the man entered the famous Gothic Duomo shortly after 1pm local time (1100 GMT) and held the guard, threatening him with the knife before a police mediator who arrived on the scene convinced him to drop it.

Police did not immediately respond to a call seeking further information.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

